OnePlus's first foldable smartphone will resemble OPPO Find N

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 11, 2022, 03:49 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus foldable smartphone may come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (Representative image). (Photo credit: OPPO)

OnePlus is working on its first-ever foldable smartphone and it will be identical to the OPPO Find N, according to Pricebaba. The device is likely to go official later this year. The Find N is OPPO's first foldable smartphone and it was launched in China last December. Several reviewers and early adopters have given it top scores.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since OnePlus and OPPO share the same design and R&D teams, we have been seeing similarities between their products now. And hence, the latest news about OnePlus' first-ever foldable smartphone being identical to OPPO Find N is not that surprising.

However, we expect OnePlus to carry some of its design elements and the hardware will also be slightly different but of course, top-tier stuff.

Design and display The device could feature a 120Hz AMOLED foldable display

The OnePlus foldable smartphone is supposed to have an in-folding design with slim bezels, a metal frame, a punch-hole cut-out on the internal and cover displays, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device may bear a 7.1-inch QHD+ AMOLED foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.5-inch HD+ AMOLED outer screen. It is also expected to have a Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information It may have a 32MP selfie camera on the inside

The OnePlus foldable smartphone may offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary snapper, an ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto lens - similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. For selfies, it could have a 32MP shooter packed in the main screen.

Internals Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset may power the handset

The OnePlus foldable smartphone may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It should run on Android 12 and is likely to pack a 4,500mAh or bigger battery with 80W wired fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device will include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

The pricing details for the upcoming OnePlus foldable smartphone will be revealed at the time of its launch sometime later this year. We expect it to start at around $1,300 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh). (Source: Pricebaba)