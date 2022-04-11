OnePlus's first foldable smartphone will resemble OPPO Find N
OnePlus is working on its first-ever foldable smartphone and it will be identical to the OPPO Find N, according to Pricebaba. The device is likely to go official later this year. The Find N is OPPO's first foldable smartphone and it was launched in China last December. Several reviewers and early adopters have given it top scores.
- Since OnePlus and OPPO share the same design and R&D teams, we have been seeing similarities between their products now. And hence, the latest news about OnePlus' first-ever foldable smartphone being identical to OPPO Find N is not that surprising.
- However, we expect OnePlus to carry some of its design elements and the hardware will also be slightly different but of course, top-tier stuff.
The OnePlus foldable smartphone is supposed to have an in-folding design with slim bezels, a metal frame, a punch-hole cut-out on the internal and cover displays, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device may bear a 7.1-inch QHD+ AMOLED foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.5-inch HD+ AMOLED outer screen. It is also expected to have a Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
The OnePlus foldable smartphone may offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary snapper, an ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto lens - similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. For selfies, it could have a 32MP shooter packed in the main screen.
The OnePlus foldable smartphone may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It should run on Android 12 and is likely to pack a 4,500mAh or bigger battery with 80W wired fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device will include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The pricing details for the upcoming OnePlus foldable smartphone will be revealed at the time of its launch sometime later this year. We expect it to start at around $1,300 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh). (Source: Pricebaba)