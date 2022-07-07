Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Apple iPhone 12 available with Rs. 11,000 discount

Jul 07, 2022

The iPhone 12 can record 4K videos at 60fps via front and rear cameras (Photo credit: Apple)

As the next-generation iPhone line-up is approaching its release, retailers have started giving discounts on the previous models. In the latest development, Flipkart is selling iPhone 12 with a massive discount of Rs. 10,901. If you are planning to purchase one of the newer iPhones, this deal might interest you since the iPhone 12 is still a really good option around Rs. 55,000 mark.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models of iPhone 12 are listed on the official website at Rs. 65,900, Rs. 70,900, and Rs. 80,900, respectively. However, on Flipkart, these models are priced at Rs. 54,999, Rs. 59,999, and Rs. 69,999, respectively, translating to a discount of Rs. 10,901. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 12,500 off under smartphone exchange offer.

Design and display The handset offers IP68 protection

The iPhone 12 has an IP68-rated body and comes with a notched display for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors, slim bezels, an aluminum frame, and 'Ceramic Shield' protection. The device offers a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1,200-nits peak brightness, HDR10 support, and 460ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.4mm in thickness and weighs 162g.

Information It houses 12MP front and rear cameras

The iPhone 12 features a dual camera arrangement on the rear that comprises a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals The device is backed by an A14 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 12 is fueled by an A14 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with the iOS 15 operating system and draws power from a 2,815mAh battery that supports 20W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GPS, and a lightning port.