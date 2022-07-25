Technology

OnePlus 10T's camera details officially revealed ahead of launch

OnePlus 10T's camera details officially revealed ahead of launch

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 25, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

OnePlus 10T will boot the company's OxygenOS 12.1 (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is all set to introduce its next 10-series handset, the OnePlus 10T, in India and globally on August 3. Ahead of the launch, the company has officially revealed the camera details of the phone. It will flaunt a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and two auxiliary sensors, along with an image processing engine dubbed 'Image Clarity Engine 2.0.'

Context Why does this story matter?

With the launch of the 10T nearing, OnePlus has become active with official revelations that are just enough to keep the fans on their toes.

The 10T is going to be the company's first handset with 16GB of RAM and new-age features, and hence the hype is real this time.

It could be a rebranded version of the upcoming China-specific 'Ace Pro.'

Design and display The smartphone will feature a LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10T will sport a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will have a triple camera unit on the rear. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and LTPO 2.0 technology. It could be offered in Green and Black color options.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 10T will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50MP main shooter with OIS support. The main snapper will be joined by a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, a 16MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip will fuel the device

The OnePlus 10T will reportedly draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 13 and may pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Information OnePlus 10T: Pricing and availability

According to the recent leaks, the OnePlus 10T is expected to start at around Rs. 50,000. It will make its debut on August 3 and will be up for grabs via Amazon.