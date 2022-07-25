OnePlus 10T's camera details officially revealed ahead of launch
OnePlus is all set to introduce its next 10-series handset, the OnePlus 10T, in India and globally on August 3. Ahead of the launch, the company has officially revealed the camera details of the phone. It will flaunt a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and two auxiliary sensors, along with an image processing engine dubbed 'Image Clarity Engine 2.0.'
- With the launch of the 10T nearing, OnePlus has become active with official revelations that are just enough to keep the fans on their toes.
- The 10T is going to be the company's first handset with 16GB of RAM and new-age features, and hence the hype is real this time.
- It could be a rebranded version of the upcoming China-specific 'Ace Pro.'
The OnePlus 10T will sport a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will have a triple camera unit on the rear. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and LTPO 2.0 technology. It could be offered in Green and Black color options.
The OnePlus 10T will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50MP main shooter with OIS support. The main snapper will be joined by a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, a 16MP selfie snapper is expected.
The OnePlus 10T will reportedly draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 13 and may pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.
According to the recent leaks, the OnePlus 10T is expected to start at around Rs. 50,000. It will make its debut on August 3 and will be up for grabs via Amazon.