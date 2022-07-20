OnePlus 10T might debut on August 3: Check expected price
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new 10-series handset, the OnePlus 10T, in India. Now, a fresh leak courtesy of Mobiles Talk claims that the phone will be introduced in the country on August 3. This tip contradicts earlier rumors of a debut between July 25 and August 1. The report also suggests that the 16GB RAM-equipped model will be India- and China-specific.
- OnePlus is set to expand its flagship 10-series line-up with the 10T. Leaks about the phone have been rife, but interestingly, we are yet to hear anything from the company.
- The brand has come under criticism recently for moving away from its competitive pricing ethos.
- Although we expected 10T to break that pattern, it now seems that the trend will continue.
The OnePlus 10T will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a triple camera island. The handset is rumored to pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and LTPO technology. It will be available in Jade Green and Moonstone Black color options.
The OnePlus 10T will flaunt a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP or 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it will sport a 16MP or 32MP selfie shooter.
The OnePlus 10T will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and might pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.
Fresh leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 10T will carry a base price tag of Rs. 49,999. It is expected to make its debut on August 3 and will be up for grabs via Amazon in the first week of August.