OnePlus 10T might debut on August 3: Check expected price

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 20, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

It is unclear whether OnePlus 10T's India launch will be aligned to its global debut (Photo credit: Pricebaba)

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new 10-series handset, the OnePlus 10T, in India. Now, a fresh leak courtesy of Mobiles Talk claims that the phone will be introduced in the country on August 3. This tip contradicts earlier rumors of a debut between July 25 and August 1. The report also suggests that the 16GB RAM-equipped model will be India- and China-specific.

OnePlus is set to expand its flagship 10-series line-up with the 10T. Leaks about the phone have been rife, but interestingly, we are yet to hear anything from the company.

The brand has come under criticism recently for moving away from its competitive pricing ethos.

Although we expected 10T to break that pattern, it now seems that the trend will continue.

The OnePlus 10T will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a triple camera island. The handset is rumored to pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and LTPO technology. It will be available in Jade Green and Moonstone Black color options.

The OnePlus 10T will flaunt a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP or 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it will sport a 16MP or 32MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 10T will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and might pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Fresh leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 10T will carry a base price tag of Rs. 49,999. It is expected to make its debut on August 3 and will be up for grabs via Amazon in the first week of August.