ASUS launches Zenbook 14 Flip, Vivobook S 14 Flip laptops

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 03, 2022, 06:37 pm 2 min read

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has a 4-sided NanoEdge design (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has introduced three new sleek laptops in the Indian market, expanding its Vivobook and Zenbook portfolio. The laptops include Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 Touch, starting at Rs. 99,990, Rs. 66,900, and Rs. 49,990, respectively. They are up for grabs via ASUS e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and multi-brand offline retail shops.

Laptop #1 ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED supports 90Hz refresh rate

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED bears a 14-inch 2.8K (2880x1800 pixels) OLED touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 550-nits of peak brightness. The device is available with 12-generation Intel Core i7 12700H and Intel Core i5 12500H processors, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It offers a 63Wh battery with 100W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the launch of the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and the Vivobook 15 Touch, ASUS has strengthened its presence in India's premium and affordable laptop segments.

The laptops are mainly aimed at customers who want Intel hardware, as only the Vivobook S14 Flip comes with AMD chip option.

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED will suit those who want more performance.

Laptop #2 Vivobook S 14 Flip gets Intel and AMD processor options

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip has a 14-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1800) IPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300-nits of peak brightness. The laptop is offered with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Intel Core i5 12500H processors, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It packs a 50Wh battery with support for 90W fast-charging.

Laptop #3 Vivobook 15 Touch supports 65W fast-charging

The ASUS Vivobook 15 Touch sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD touchscreen with an 82% screen-to-body ratio and thin bezels. Dimensions-wise, it is 19.9mm thick and weighs 1.7kg. The device is available with Intel Core i5 1240P and Intel Core i3 1220P processors, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It houses a 42Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information What is the cost of the laptops?

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 Touch start at Rs. 99,990, 66,990, and 49,900, respectively. The laptops are available for purchase through ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores such as ASUS brand stores and authorized resellers.