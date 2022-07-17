Technology

Noise ColorFit Icon 2 smartwatch launched in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 17, 2022, 06:45 pm 2 min read

The ColorFit Icon 2 comes with a 260mAh battery (Photo credit: Noise)

Homegrown audio and wearable brand Noise has introduced ColorFit Icon 2 as its latest smartwatch in India. It comes with an IP67-rated build, four days of usage per charge, and Bluetooth calling. The wearable is priced at Rs. 2,499. It can be purchased via the brand's official website and Flipkart in Jet Black, Silver Gray, Deep Wine, and Rose Pink colors.

Context Why does this story matter?

Noise is booming in the Indian market. It is now recognized as one of the leading brands in the country.

The company has been launching a range of smartwatches on our shores lately.

Now, its ColorFit Icon 2 has joined the sub-Rs. 2,500 smartwatch segment here. The latest offering aims to attract buyers with its host of fitness-related features.

Design and display The smartwatch has an 1P67-rated build

The ColorFit Icon 2 is equipped with a square dial with curved edges and a circular button on the right side for watch controls. It offers a 1.8-inch (240x280 pixels) LCD display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The wearable comes with multiple customizable watch faces. It is also equipped with IP67-rated protection against dust and water.

Internals The wearable offers Bluetooth 5.1 support

The ColorFit Icon 2 gets support for Bluetooth calling and an AI voice assistant. It is powered by a 260mAh battery, which can offer four days of usage per charge. The wearable features a quick dial pad, favorite contacts, camera and music controls, and built-in games. It also comes with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and 60 sports modes.

Information Noise ColorFit Icon 2: Pricing and availability

The ColorFit Icon 2 bears a price tag of Rs. 2,499. It is up for grabs via the brand's official website and Flipkart in various color options such as Jet Black, Silver Gray, Deep Wine, and Rose Pink.