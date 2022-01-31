Technology

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 31, 2022, 01:16 pm 2 min read

Vivo Y33s 5G will be offered in three color options (Photo via: China Telecom)

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new Y-series smartphone, the Y33s 5G, in China. The handset has been spotted on the China Telecom website, revealing its specifications, design as well as pricing details. According to the listing, the device will start at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,700) and offer an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a Dimensity 700 chipset, and Android 12 support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vivo Y33s 5G will arrive as yet another affordable 5G smartphone in China.

The leak suggests that the handset will be different than the Y33s 4G model which had debuted in India last year.

Comparatively, the upcoming device will have a new rear design, a different display and camera setup, and a new processor. It may arrive in India later this year.

Design and display The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Vivo Y33s 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset will bear a 6.51-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Fluorite Black, Nebula Blue, and Early Snow Dawn color options.

Information It will sport an 8MP selfie snapper

The Vivo Y33s 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo Y33s 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It will boot Android 12 OS with OriginOS skin on top and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y33s 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y33s 5G will cost CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,660) for the 4GB/128GB model, CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,840) for the 6GB/128GB version, and CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The device may go on sale in China from February 12.