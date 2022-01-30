Blackview A95 unveiled with iPhone 13 Pro-like rear design
Chinese smartphone maker Blackview has launched its new A-series smartphone, the A95, in the US. It carries a price-tag of $209.99 (approximately Rs. 15,800) and will be available for purchase from February 21 in three color options. The handset comes with an iPhone 13 Pro-like rear design, an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, and Android 11 OS support.
The phone has a waterdrop-style notch design
The Blackview A95 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and 269ppi pixel density. It is offered in Summer Ocean Blue, Aurora Night Black, and Fantasy Glow Rainbow color options.
Why does this story matter?
- At present, Blackview and Gionee are the talks of the tech town—not for new innovations but for launching their new budget-range smartphones with iPhone 13-like designs.
- Although the new Blackview A95 has an iPhone 13 Pro-inspired rear camera module, it only houses a single 20MP lens.
- It will seemingly be the go-to option for customers looking for a cheaper lookalike of the iPhone.
It boots Doke OS based on Android 11
The Blackview A95 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Doke OS and packs a 4,380mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a charging port.
It sports an 8MP selfie camera
The Blackview A95 is equipped with a single 20MP Sony IMX376 camera on the rear along with an LED flash and two dummy lenses. For selfies and video calling, the handset has an 8MP front-facing snapper.
Blackview A95: Pricing and availability
The Blackview A95 is priced at $209.99 (around Rs. 15,800) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. It will go on sale from February 21 via AliExpress at an early bird sale cost of $159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000).