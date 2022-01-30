Technology

Blackview A95 unveiled with iPhone 13 Pro-like rear design

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 30, 2022

Blackview A95 sports a single 20MP rear camera

Chinese smartphone maker Blackview has launched its new A-series smartphone, the A95, in the US. It carries a price-tag of $209.99 (approximately Rs. 15,800) and will be available for purchase from February 21 in three color options. The handset comes with an iPhone 13 Pro-like rear design, an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, and Android 11 OS support.

Design and display The phone has a waterdrop-style notch design

The Blackview A95 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and 269ppi pixel density. It is offered in Summer Ocean Blue, Aurora Night Black, and Fantasy Glow Rainbow color options.

Context Why does this story matter?

At present, Blackview and Gionee are the talks of the tech town—not for new innovations but for launching their new budget-range smartphones with iPhone 13-like designs.

Although the new Blackview A95 has an iPhone 13 Pro-inspired rear camera module, it only houses a single 20MP lens.

It will seemingly be the go-to option for customers looking for a cheaper lookalike of the iPhone.

Internals It boots Doke OS based on Android 11

The Blackview A95 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Doke OS and packs a 4,380mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a charging port.

Information It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Blackview A95 is equipped with a single 20MP Sony IMX376 camera on the rear along with an LED flash and two dummy lenses. For selfies and video calling, the handset has an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Information Blackview A95: Pricing and availability

The Blackview A95 is priced at $209.99 (around Rs. 15,800) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. It will go on sale from February 21 via AliExpress at an early bird sale cost of $159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000).