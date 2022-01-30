Technology

iPhone 13-lookalike Gionee G13 Pro debuts with UNISOC T310 chipset

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Jan 30, 2022, 10:16 pm 2 min read

Gionee G13 Pro starts at CNY 529 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the base-end 4GB/32GB variant (Photo credit: GSM Arena)

Gionee has officially launched a new budget-oriented smartphone, the Gionee G13 Pro, in China on January 28. The handset starts at CNY 529 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the base 4GB/32GB variant and goes up to CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,200) for the 4GB/128GB variant. As for the key highlights, the device runs HarmonyOS, sports a 6.26-inch Full-HD display, and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

The Gionee G13 Pro features a design inspired by the premium iPhone 13 handset but at a very affordable price. It also offers an "Elderly Mode," which makes it an easy-to-use phone for senior citizens.

This device also provides a "Smart Mode," giving younger users a seamless UI experience.

The official launch of this handset adds to the company's current portfolio of budget-oriented smartphones.

Design and display The handset flaunts face unlock feature

The Gionee G13 Pro flaunts a notch display, rounded corners, a flat-screen profile, and a face unlock feature. The rear panel has a dual camera unit designed similar to the iPhone 13. The handset bears a 6.26-inch Full-HD IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The color options available include First Snow Crystal, Sea Blue, and Star Party Purple.

Information Gionee G13 Pro offers dual rear camera setup

The Gionee G13 Pro has a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP primary sensor and likely a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals The handset boots HarmonyOS

The Gionee G13 Pro runs on a UNISOC T310 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots HarmonyOS, supports Huawei's HMS ecosystem, and packs a 3,500mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset offers a 3.5mm headphone jack and provides support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Gionee G13 Pro: Pricing and availability

In China, the Gionee G13 Pro costs CNY 529 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the 4GB/32GB variant and CNY 699 (around Rs. 8,200) for the 4GB/128GB variant. The company is yet to reveal whether the handset will be available in India or not.