Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G goes official: Check price, specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 17, 2022, 04:43 pm 2 min read

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is offered in three colorways (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has quietly introduced its Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone. The device has made its appearance in an AliExpress listing with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It bears a price tag of about $230 (nearly Rs. 18,350). We do not know whether it will be sold in India.

Infinix seems to be so obsessed with the Note 12 line-up that the brand just can't stop expanding it.

The series now includes a number of models, including the recently launched Note 12 5G and 12 Pro 5G.

Talking about the Note 12 Pro 4G, it is the world's first device with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It retains many specifications of its 5G sibling.

Design and display The handset is offered with an AMOLED display

The Note 12 Pro 4G bears a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels, curved edges, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera arrangement. The handset is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device measures 7.8mm in thickness and comes in three different colorways.

Information It comes with a 108MP main camera

The Note 12 Pro 4G's rear camera setup includes a 108MP (f/1.7) primary shooter and 2MP depth as well as macro cameras. On the front, the device has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G99 SoC powers the device

The Note 12 Pro 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, mated with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device boots Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging technology. For connectivity, it has support for dual SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G: Pricing and availability

The Note 12 Pro 4G is currently retailing via AliExpress. The device bears a price tag of about $230 (around Rs. 18,350). However, buyers can reportedly purchase it for $200 (nearly Rs. 15,960) between July 18 and 22.