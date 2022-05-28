Technology

Realme GT Neo 3 now has a 512GB storage variant

Written by Akash Pandey May 28, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Realme GT Neo 3 comes in three colorways (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has finally introduced the 512GB storage variant of its mid-range smartphone, the GT Neo 3, in China. The device's top-of-the-line model now comes with a 12GB/512GB configuration. Other than storage, this new variant has similar specifications as the other models. It can be pre-ordered in China at an introductory price of CNY 2,900 (roughly Rs. 33,600). It goes on sale on May 31.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme has once again refined its GT Neo 3 smartphone. Just a day ago, the Naruto Edition of this particular handset was introduced and now the brand has doubled the device's maximum storage to 512GB.

The Realme GT Neo 3's 12GB/512GB variant aims to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ smartphone's 8GB/512GB model.

Design and display The handset has 1,000Hz of touch sampling rate

Realme GT Neo 3 features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a racing-inspired double stripe design on the Silverstone and Le Mans color variants. It sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It has a 16MP front-facing camera

The Realme GT Neo 3 sports triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.9) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie snapper.

Internals It now packs 512GB of internal storage

Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It is offered with two battery options: a 4,500mAh model that supports 150W fast-charging and a 5,000mAh variant with 80W fast-charging. It supports 4D Game Vibration and an X-axis linear motor.

Information Realme GT Neo 3: Pricing and availability

Realme GT Neo 3's top model with 12GB/512GB configuration costs CNY 3,200 (nearly Rs. 37,000) in China. However, the handset can be pre-ordered at an introductory price of CNY 2,900 (roughly Rs. 33,600). It will be up for grabs there starting May 31.