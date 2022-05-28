Realme GT Neo 3 now has a 512GB storage variant
Realme has finally introduced the 512GB storage variant of its mid-range smartphone, the GT Neo 3, in China. The device's top-of-the-line model now comes with a 12GB/512GB configuration. Other than storage, this new variant has similar specifications as the other models. It can be pre-ordered in China at an introductory price of CNY 2,900 (roughly Rs. 33,600). It goes on sale on May 31.
- Realme has once again refined its GT Neo 3 smartphone. Just a day ago, the Naruto Edition of this particular handset was introduced and now the brand has doubled the device's maximum storage to 512GB.
- The Realme GT Neo 3's 12GB/512GB variant aims to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ smartphone's 8GB/512GB model.
Realme GT Neo 3 features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a racing-inspired double stripe design on the Silverstone and Le Mans color variants. It sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.
The Realme GT Neo 3 sports triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.9) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie snapper.
Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It is offered with two battery options: a 4,500mAh model that supports 150W fast-charging and a 5,000mAh variant with 80W fast-charging. It supports 4D Game Vibration and an X-axis linear motor.
Realme GT Neo 3's top model with 12GB/512GB configuration costs CNY 3,200 (nearly Rs. 37,000) in China. However, the handset can be pre-ordered at an introductory price of CNY 2,900 (roughly Rs. 33,600). It will be up for grabs there starting May 31.