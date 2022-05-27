Technology

Realme C30 receives BIS, other certifications; India launch inching closer

Written by Akash Pandey May 27, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

Realme C30 will measure 8.48mm in thickness and weigh 181g. Representative image (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is likely to soon announce the launch date for its latest budget smartphone, the C30, in India. Its recent NBTC listing claims the device has model number RMX3581 and also confirms the phone's moniker. Furthermore, the handset has also been cleared by other certification websites, including BIS, FCC, EEC, and TÜV Rheinland, hinting at its imminent arrival in the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realm's C-series is aimed at first-time buyers looking for affordable handsets with features like multiple cameras and a decent processor and battery.

Earlier this year, the brand introduced the C31 in the Indian market. Now, it is bringing the slightly tweaked C30 smartphone.

In India, the handset will take on Redmi 10A, Micromax IN 2c, and Infinix's HOT 12 Play and Smart 6.

Design and display The handset could arrive in three shades

Realme C30 will likely bear a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is said to have a triple rear camera setup paired with an LED flash. The handset could sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to arrive in three shades namely, Lake Blue, Denim Black, and Bamboo Green.

Information It is said to have triple rear cameras

The Realme C30 may arrive with a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 13MP primary camera and two 2MP secondary lenses. It could sport a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Internals A UNISOC processor is expected

Realme C30 is said to feature a UNISOC processor, which may be paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone could boot Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. Connectivity options on the device should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme C30: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Realme C30 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen next month, i.e., June. The handset may start at around Rs. 8,000 in the market.