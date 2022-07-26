Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is available at just Rs. 12,990

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 26, 2022, 12:15 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (44mm model) comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G protection (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is now selling the Galaxy Watch4 with steep discounts, ahead of the launch of the next-generation Galaxy Watch5. The Watch4 has been one of the best-selling wearables for the brand. If you are looking for a smartwatch with a good design, plenty of health and fitness-related features, and decent battery life, this deal is hard to pass.

Details Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is currently available at just Rs. 12,990 (MRP: Rs. 29,999) for the 44mm Bluetooth model. This means you will save Rs. 17,009 on the wearable. Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs. 1,500 off on transactions via Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and RBL Bank credit cards. No-cost EMI option is also available via Bajaj Finserv.

Design and display The watch boasts a Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (44mm model) bears a circular dial with aluminium finish and a rubber strap. On the right, it has two buttons for performing various functions. It has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a (450x450 pixels) resolution. The device comes with an Always-on display feature, up to 50mm water resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection.

Information It provides stress and sleep tracking too

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (44mm) offers SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, ECG support, fall detection as well as stress and sleep tracking. It can measure water and fat percentage using the 'BioActive Sensor.'

Internals The wearable has 16GB of internal storage

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (44mm) is fueled by an Exynos W920 processor, paired with 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It boots One UI Watch user interface which is based on WearOS. The device houses a 361mAh battery good for up to 40 hours of typical usage. It also supports wireless charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC.