Technology

Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16, macOS Mammoth, and other rumors

Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16, macOS Mammoth, and other rumors

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 03, 2022, 01:58 pm 3 min read

Apple WWDC 2022 will be held from June 6-10 (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to be held on June 6. The company's new operating systems will be the centerpiece of the event that brings a whole bunch of software developers under one roof. The event will start with a keynote address at 10:30pm IST. We expect some exciting announcements, including the new iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple's WWDC 2022 is almost here, and it has got aficionados hyped for what the Cupertino-based tech giant has in store.

It falls between the company's spring and fall events and gives us a glimpse into the firm's vision for its future on the software side.

This year, for a change, we might even see some exciting hardware announcements as well.

iOS iOS 16 to provide a more advanced lock screen

Apple may give us a glimpse of iOS 16 at the WWDC 2022. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new software is going to be a significant update. The expected changes include a new Messages app with social network-like functionality, updates to notifications, and new features for the Health app. Another significant change would be an enhanced lock screen with widgets and always-on functionality.

Information iPadOS 16 is set to come with improved multitasking

iPadOS 16 could come with better multitasking functionality. This improvement is set to make the tablet operating system more competitive against laptops. The move is expected to make iPadOS more than just a large screen version of iOS.

Other software watchOS 9 could get a low-power mode

Rumors regarding watchOS and macOS are fewer. The former is expected to get some new health features, new workouts, and new faces for the smartwatch. The most important update could be the inclusion of a low-power mode. There are not many details about what to expect from macOS 13, which could be called macOS Mammoth. There are rumors about an iPhone-like Focus Mode feature.

MacBooks Apple might reveal new laptops with M2 chip

Apple's WWDC is not known for hardware releases. According to Gurman, the company plans to release at least two new MacBooks "around the middle of the year." Considering the rumors about the upcoming M2 chip, we might get a glimpse of a redesigned MacBook Air with the new processor. There are chances of Apple surprising us with a MacBook Pro as well.

New product Apple could also tease its AR/VR headset

If Apple is really in the mood for some spectacle, it could show us its much-anticipated AR/VR headset. There are reports that suggest that the company is closer than ever to releasing one after years of development. Apple may not utter a word about it, but even a teaser about the headset could make it the crème de la crème of the event.