ASUS ROG Phone 6 series launched starting at Rs. 72,000
ASUS has just introduced its ROG Phone 6 series, which includes the vanilla 6 and 6 Pro models. The flagship devices boast a 165Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 65W fast-charging support. The series starts at Rs. 71,999 for the ROG Phone 6's 12GB/256GB model. The handsets will soon be available for purchase worldwide.
- ASUS's latest flagship series comes with a wide range of gaming-focused specifications and features.
- The handsets are packed with 360-degree cooling and Gamecool 6 thermal solutions for short and mid-time gaming sessions, respectively.
- They house an X-Haptic Vibration system and an in-built Adreno control panel for GPU customization.
- Individuals can even opt for Aero Active Cooler to enhance the gaming potential of the devices.
The ROG Phone 6 series bears slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The devices sport triple rear cameras with Aura RGB lighting on vanilla 6 and RGB Vision secondary display on the 6 Pro. They flaunt a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1,200-nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
On the rear, the ROG Phone 6 series houses a 50MP primary snapper along with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, the devices offer a 12MP front-facing camera.
The ROG Phone 6 series is fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handsets boot Android 12 with ROG UI. They house a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include support 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The ROG Phone 6 costs €999 (nearly Rs. 81,600) and €1,149 (roughly Rs. 93600) for its 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants, respectively. The Pro model is priced at €1,299 (around Rs. 1,05,900) for its lone 18GB/512GB configuration. In India, the series starts at Rs. 71,999.