ASUS ROG Phone 6 series launched starting at Rs. 72,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 05, 2022, 07:37 pm 2 min read

ASUS ROG Phone 6 series comes with IPX4 splash resistance (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has just introduced its ROG Phone 6 series, which includes the vanilla 6 and 6 Pro models. The flagship devices boast a 165Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 65W fast-charging support. The series starts at Rs. 71,999 for the ROG Phone 6's 12GB/256GB model. The handsets will soon be available for purchase worldwide.

Context Why does this story matter?

ASUS's latest flagship series comes with a wide range of gaming-focused specifications and features.

The handsets are packed with 360-degree cooling and Gamecool 6 thermal solutions for short and mid-time gaming sessions, respectively.

They house an X-Haptic Vibration system and an in-built Adreno control panel for GPU customization.

Individuals can even opt for Aero Active Cooler to enhance the gaming potential of the devices.

Design and display The devices support 165Hz AMOLED display

The ROG Phone 6 series bears slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The devices sport triple rear cameras with Aura RGB lighting on vanilla 6 and RGB Vision secondary display on the 6 Pro. They flaunt a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1,200-nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information The handsets get a 50MP main camera

On the rear, the ROG Phone 6 series houses a 50MP primary snapper along with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, the devices offer a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the series

The ROG Phone 6 series is fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handsets boot Android 12 with ROG UI. They house a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include support 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 6 series: Pricing and availability

The ROG Phone 6 costs €999 (nearly Rs. 81,600) and €1,149 (roughly Rs. 93600) for its 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants, respectively. The Pro model is priced at €1,299 (around Rs. 1,05,900) for its lone 18GB/512GB configuration. In India, the series starts at Rs. 71,999.

