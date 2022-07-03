Technology

ASUS ROG Phone 6 series India launch on July 5

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 03, 2022, 06:11 pm 2 min read

The ROG Phone 6 will offer a splash-resistant body. (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 and its Pro model will be introduced in India on the same day as its international debut, i.e., Tuesday (July 5). Both smartphones will be introduced through a virtual event that will be live-streamed via the brand's YouTube channel from 5:30 pm onward. The ROG Phone 6's specifications have already surfaced online ahead of its launch.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gaming smartphones have surpassed the market share of PCs and consoles combined and they continue to dominate the scene.

Brands like ASUS believe in the future of dedicated gaming smartphones and hence, the company is constantly updating its ROG lineup.

The ROG Phone 6 will be the world's first gaming-focused mobile device equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and IPX4 splash resistance.

Design and display The smartphone will bear an IPX4 protection

The ROG Phone 6 will bear a cut-out on the top, noticeable bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will sport a futuristic design with triple cameras and a miniature display. It will come with IPX4 protection. The device will flaunt a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Information It will support 8K video recording via main camera

On the rear, the ROG Phone 6 will house a 64MP primary snapper along with ultra-wide and macro sensors. For selfies, it will house a 12MP front-facing camera. The device will support 8K video recording via its primary camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the device

The ROG Phone 6 will draw fuel from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 18GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset will boot Android 12 with ROG UI. It will house a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 6: Pricing and availability

ASUS will reveal the pricing and availability details of the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro in India at the time of their launch on Tuesday (July 5). The former is expected to start at around Rs. 60,000.