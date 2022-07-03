ASUS ROG Phone 6 series India launch on July 5
ASUS has confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 and its Pro model will be introduced in India on the same day as its international debut, i.e., Tuesday (July 5). Both smartphones will be introduced through a virtual event that will be live-streamed via the brand's YouTube channel from 5:30 pm onward. The ROG Phone 6's specifications have already surfaced online ahead of its launch.
- Gaming smartphones have surpassed the market share of PCs and consoles combined and they continue to dominate the scene.
- Brands like ASUS believe in the future of dedicated gaming smartphones and hence, the company is constantly updating its ROG lineup.
- The ROG Phone 6 will be the world's first gaming-focused mobile device equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and IPX4 splash resistance.
The ROG Phone 6 will bear a cut-out on the top, noticeable bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will sport a futuristic design with triple cameras and a miniature display. It will come with IPX4 protection. The device will flaunt a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
On the rear, the ROG Phone 6 will house a 64MP primary snapper along with ultra-wide and macro sensors. For selfies, it will house a 12MP front-facing camera. The device will support 8K video recording via its primary camera.
The ROG Phone 6 will draw fuel from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 18GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset will boot Android 12 with ROG UI. It will house a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
ASUS will reveal the pricing and availability details of the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro in India at the time of their launch on Tuesday (July 5). The former is expected to start at around Rs. 60,000.