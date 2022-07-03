Technology

Earthshine Moon July 2022: When and how to watch it?

Jul 03, 2022

Earthshine Moon can be seen till July 5 (Photo credit: NASA)

This year has been great for astronomy enthusiasts. From the five-planet alignment and Blood Moon to the Tau Herculids (TAH #0061) meteor shower, there has been something for everyone. Now, another stunning cosmic phenomenon, known as Earthshine Moon, is the one to look out for till Tuesday (July 5). But what is it? And, where and how to see it? Let us tell you.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mankind has been infatuated with the Moon over the ages and every phenomenon is of importance to us.

Now, the Earthshine Moon phase is a sight to behold as it appears as if the old moon is in the new moon's arms.

Sadly, people in India will have to watch it online, as the celestial event is unlikely to be seen in our sky.

Science What exactly is Earthshine Moon?

Earthshine Moon is a phenomenon of the new noon and takes place when sunlight reflected by Earth makes its natural satellite glow, giving it an ashen look. Until Tuesday (July 5), the Moon will look slightly curved (this portion will be illuminated by the Sun) while its disk will be lit up by Earth's glow. This event takes place only two-three times per year.

Information The Regulus star is shining bright now

Earthshine Moon might not be clearly visible to the naked eye as the Moon is between Earth and the Sun in that stage. However, the brightest star in the Leo constellation, Regulus, can be seen five degrees left to the Moon during this cosmic event.

Steps Where and when to watch the phenomenon?

Earthshine Moon has been visible since June 30 and can be spotted until Tuesday (July 5) in the western sky, just before sunrise or after sunset. Head to an area with low pollution and look out for a thin crescent in the sky with an ashen disc. It can be seen using binoculars or amateur telescopes. Watching the phenomenon online is also an option.