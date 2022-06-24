ASUS ROG Phone 6's complete specifications leaked: Check expected price
ASUS will introduce its ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone in the global markets on July 5. The brand has already revealed that the upcoming flagship device will feature a 165Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and an improved thermal system. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has contributed more to this information, revealing complete details of the gaming smartphone.
- ASUS strongly believes in the future of dedicated mobile devices for on the go gaming and hence, the company keeps on updating its ROG line-up of smartphones.
- The ROG Phone 6 will be the world's first gaming-focused handset with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.
- It will take on the recently launched Black Shark 5 Pro and Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro.
The ROG Phone 6 will bear a futuristic design with noticeable bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will have triple cameras fitted on the rear panel. The device will boast a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Dimensions-wise, it will be 10.39mm thick and weigh 229g.
On the rear panel, the ROG Phone 6 will house a 64MP primary camera and unspecified ultra-wide as well as macro sensors. For selfies and video calling, it will feature a 24MP front-facing camera. It will support 8K video recording via the primary camera.
The ROG Phone 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU, up to 18GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12 with ROG UI. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. Connectivity options will include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the ASUS ROG Phone 6 will be revealed at the time of its launch on July 5. It may start at around Rs. 60,000 in India.