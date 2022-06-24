Technology

ASUS ROG Phone 6's complete specifications leaked: Check expected price

ASUS ROG Phone 6's complete specifications leaked: Check expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 24, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The ROG Phone 6 will have ultrasonic shoulder buttons. Representative image (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS will introduce its ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone in the global markets on July 5. The brand has already revealed that the upcoming flagship device will feature a 165Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and an improved thermal system. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has contributed more to this information, revealing complete details of the gaming smartphone.

Context Why does this story matter?

ASUS strongly believes in the future of dedicated mobile devices for on the go gaming and hence, the company keeps on updating its ROG line-up of smartphones.

The ROG Phone 6 will be the world's first gaming-focused handset with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

It will take on the recently launched Black Shark 5 Pro and Nubia RedMagic 7 Pro.

Design and display The phone will pack a 165Hz AMOLED display

The ROG Phone 6 will bear a futuristic design with noticeable bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will have triple cameras fitted on the rear panel. The device will boast a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Dimensions-wise, it will be 10.39mm thick and weigh 229g.

Information It will have a 24MP selfie camera

On the rear panel, the ROG Phone 6 will house a 64MP primary camera and unspecified ultra-wide as well as macro sensors. For selfies and video calling, it will feature a 24MP front-facing camera. It will support 8K video recording via the primary camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the device

The ROG Phone 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU, up to 18GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12 with ROG UI. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. Connectivity options will include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 6: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the ASUS ROG Phone 6 will be revealed at the time of its launch on July 5. It may start at around Rs. 60,000 in India.

Poll Which recently launched gaming smartphone would you pick?