Technology

Realme Narzo 50i Prime goes official: Check price and specifications

Realme Narzo 50i Prime goes official: Check price and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 24, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes in Dark Blue and Mint Green colors (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has announced Narzo 50i Prime as its latest budget smartphone. As for the key highlights, the device features an LCD display, single rear and front cameras, a Unisoc T612 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will be available for purchase in two shades from June 27 onward. The handset starts at $99.99 (nearly Rs. 7,800) for its base 3GB/32GB configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

After taking curtains off its latest C-series smartphone, the C30, Realme has added a new handset to its Narzo line-up. The Narzo 50i Prime resembles the C30 in terms of appearance and specifications.

The new entrant takes on budget offerings from rival brands such as Redmi, TECNO, and Infinix.

It is aimed at first-time buyers looking for an affordable smartphone under Realme's branding.

Design and display The handset bears a stripe design on the rear

Realme Narzo 50i Prime features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel. It lacks a fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has vertical stripe design and a single camera mounted on the top-left corner. The phone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and nearly 270ppi pixel density.

Information It has an 8MP rear camera

On the rear, Realme Narzo 50i Prime has a lone 8MP camera. Up front, it gets a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

Internals A Unisoc T612 SoC fuels the device

Under the hood, Realme Narzo 50i Prime houses a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset boots Realme UI baked on top of Android 11 (Go Edition). It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Pricing and availability

Realme Narzo 50i Prime starts at $99.99 (nearly Rs. 7,800) for its base 3GB/32GB configuration. The 4GB/64GB model is priced at $109.99 (roughly Rs. 8,600). It will be up for grabs via AliExpress starting June 27.