POCO F4 5G, X4 GT launched globally: Check features, price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 23, 2022, 06:58 pm 2 min read

POCO F4 5G supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO has unveiled its latest mid-rangers, the F4 5G and X4 GT, in the global markets. The former has also been launched in India today. The F4 5G and X4 GT start at Rs. 27,999 and €299 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for their base configurations, respectively. The devices bring in new-age features, high refresh displays, multiple cameras, 5G connectivity, and 67W fast-charging technology.

Why does this story matter?

POCO has refreshed its mid-range portfolio with the latest F4 5G and X4 GT. The handsets take on rivals from Samsung and OnePlus.

Looking at the design and specifications, the X4 GT appears to be a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro while the F4 5G is touted to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S.

Design and display The F4 5G flaunts an E4 AMOLED screen

POCO F4 5G and X4 GT sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The F4 5G features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The X4 GT sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Information The phones have a 64MP primary sensor

POCO F4 5G and X4 GT feature a 64MP primary lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. The F4 5G also gets OIS for the main lens. For selfies, the devices have a 20MP and 16MP front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals The handsets boot Android 12-based MIUI 13

The POCO F4 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. The X4 GT has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It houses a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. The devices run on Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Pocket-pinch POCO F4 5G and X4 GT: Pricing and availability

In India, the F4 5G comes in Nebula Green and Night Black shades. It costs Rs. 27,999, Rs. 29,999, and Rs. 33,999 for its 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. It will be available via Flipkart from June 27 onward, with up to Rs. 4,000 discount. The X4 GT is offered in Black, Silver, and Blue colors. It starts at €299 (nearly Rs. 24,600).