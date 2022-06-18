Technology

POCO X4 GT launching on June 23 alongside F4 5G

The POCO X4 GT may arrive in India as Redmi K50i. Representative image (Photo credit: Redmi)

POCO will launch the X4 GT alongside the F4 5G model on June 23. It is touted to be a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro which was introduced in China last month. While the F4 5G is making its debut in India simultaneously, the X4 GT will not be introduced here.

Context Why does this story matter?

POCO started as Xiaomi's sub-brand before becoming a standalone company. It does, however, continue to rely on its parent company for resources. We have seen a number of examples in the past.

Its upcoming handsets are said to bear similar design and specifications as that of the Redmi models, with which they are linked.

The devices will take on Samsung and OnePlus's mid-range offerings.

Design and display The X4 GT may bear a 144Hz LCD display

The POCO X4 GT will have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will sport a rectangular camera island with an LED flash. The device is expected to get a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it may tip the scales at 198g and measure 8.9mm in thickness.

Information It could offer a 64MP primary camera

The POCO X4 GT will feature a triple rear camera arrangement that may house a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it could get a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC may power the device

The POCO X4 GT is likely to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which may be coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The handset should boot Android 12-based MIUI 13. Under the hood, a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support is expected. Connectivity options on the device will include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC.

Information POCO X4 GT: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the POCO X4 GT will be revealed at the time of its launch on June 23, alongside the F4 5G's. The X4 GT is likely to arrive in India as Redmi K50i.