POCO X4 GT receives BIS certification: Specifications and expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 01, 2022, 02:02 pm 2 min read

POCO X4 GT may support JBL audio and an X-axis motor. Representative image. (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO may soon announce the launch date for its X4 GT handset in India. The device has been spotted on the BIS certification website with model number 22041216I. The same model number was previously seen on the IMEI database listing. According to the tipped specifications by industry insider Yogesh Brar, POCO X4 GT could be a re-badged Redmi Note 11T Pro.

In a short span of time, POCO has become one of the top smartphone brands in India.

By having an online-only presence and leveraging its partnership with Flipkart, the brand has cemented its name in the budget, mid-range, and upper mid-range segments.

In India, the POCO X4 GT will take on mid-range offerings from Samsung, Realme, and Motorola.

Design and display The handset may get a 144Hz LCD display

POCO X4 GT is expected to bear a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it could sport a rectangular camera island. The handset is tipped to flaunt a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It may arrive in two or more color options.

Information It could get a 48MP main camera

POCO X4 GT is likely to sport triple rear cameras comprising a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, a 20MP selfie shooter is rumored.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC is expected

POCO X4 GT could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and may draw power from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO X4 GT: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO X4 GT in India will be announced at the time of its launch, which seems to be around the corner. The device is expected to start at around Rs. 30,000. (Source: Mukul Sharma)