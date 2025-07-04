Bangladesh drop Najmul Hossain Shanto for Sri Lanka T20I series

Bangladesh have made several changes to their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who earlier led the Tigers in Test cricket, has been dropped. As per ESPNcricinfo, he played just one out of six T20Is during the series against UAE and Pakistan. The likes of Soumya Sarkar , Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Nahid Rana, and Khaled Ahmed have also lost their T20I spots.

Performance review Shanto's T20I numbers in 2024 Shanto had a disappointing run in 2024. In 21 T20Is, he racked up 358 runs at an average of 18.84, including a solitary half-century. His strike rate was 102.57. His performance was much better in 2023 when he scored 218 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 119.78. After stepping down as T20I captain earlier this year, Shanto has now been dropped from the squad altogether.

Takeaways Other notable takeaways from the squad Opener Mohammad Naim has returned to the T20I setup after a year. He has been faring well in domestic cricket. The likes of Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Nasum Ahmed have also made a comeback. On the other hand, Soumya Sarkar, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Nahid Rana, and Khaled Ahmed have been dropped from the squad.

Information Bangladesh squad for SL T20I series Squad: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.