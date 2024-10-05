Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma holds the highest individual score of 89 runs in India vs Bangladesh T20Is, followed by Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim and Sabbir Rahman with 81 and 77 runs respectively.

Rohit Sharma has scored the highest individual score in IND vs BAN T20Is (Image credit: X/@BCCI)

Presenting batters with highest scores in India vs Bangladesh T20Is

By Pavan Thimmaiah 10:25 pm Oct 05, 2024

What's the story After sweeping Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, the Indian cricket team will face them in a three-match T20I series. The opener is on October 6 in Gwalior, followed by matches in Delhi on October 9 and Hyderabad on October 12. No players from the Test squad were selected for the T20I series. Here we decode batters with highest individual scores in IND-BAN T20Is.

#1

Rohit Sharma - India (89 off 61 balls)

Rohit Sharma owns the highest individual score of 89 runs off 61 balls vs Bangladesh in T20Is. He managed this during the 5th T20I in Colombo, 2018. Rohit smashed five fours and four sixes, striking at 145. 90. India scored 176/3 before winning the contest by 17 runs (BAN: 159/6). Meanwhile, Rohit finished his T20I career with 4,231 runs in 159 matches (SR: 140.89).

#2

Mohammad Naim - Bangladesh (81 off 48 balls)

Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim managed 81 off 48 balls during the third T20I in Nagpur, 2019. Naim had a strike rate of 168.75, smashing 10 fours and two sixes. However, BAN were folded for 144, chasing a target of 174. Overall, Naim owns 815 runs from 35 T20Is, averaging 23.97. He also has four fifties with a high score of 81.

#3

Sabbir Rahman - Bangladesh (77 off 50 balls)

Sabbir Rahman smashed 77 runs off 50 balls during the Twenty20 Tri-Series final in Colombo, 2018. Rahman smashed seven four and four maximums striking at 154, taking Bangladesh's total to 166/8. However, India won by four wickets, (Rohit: 56 off 42). Overall, Rahman has scored 977 runs in 48 T20Is with a high score of 80. His strike rate reads 119.29 in T2OIs.

#4

Mushfiqur Rahim - Bangladesh (72* off 55 balls)

Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim managed an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls, during the fifth T20I of the Twenty20 Tri-Series in 2018. Mushfiqur's strike rate read 130.90. He hit eight fours and one six. Bangladesh lost the match scoring 159 runs in 20 overs chasing a target of 176. Overall, he owns 1,500 runs in 102 innings, with an average of 19.48 (SR: 115.03).

#5

Virat Kohli - India (64* off 44 balls)

In the 2022 T20 World Cup group stage at Adelaide, Virat Kohli scored 64* off 44 balls, hitting eight fours and one six striking at 145.45, helping India reach 184/6. India won by 5 runs (DLS method), with Bangladesh scoring 145 in their chase of 151 in 16 overs. Kohli, who retired from T20Is this year, has 4,188 runs in 125 matches.