Revisiting Pathum Nissanka's centuries in Test cricket

What's the story

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka played a majestic knock in the second innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium.

Though he registered his career-best Test score of 187, the SL opener missed out on a double-hundred.

Nissanka's knock included a century stand with Dinesh Chandimal and brief partnerships with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis.

Meanwhile, here we decode his three hundreds in Test cricket.