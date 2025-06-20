Revisiting Pathum Nissanka's centuries in Test cricket
What's the story
Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka played a majestic knock in the second innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium.
Though he registered his career-best Test score of 187, the SL opener missed out on a double-hundred.
Nissanka's knock included a century stand with Dinesh Chandimal and brief partnerships with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis.
Meanwhile, here we decode his three hundreds in Test cricket.
#3
187 vs Bangladesh, 2025
Nissanka started Sri Lanka's innings on a good note after Bangladesh posted a mammoth total of 495/10.
He added an opening stand of 47 runs with Lahiru Udara, who was later dismissed.
Nissanka then partnered with Chandimal for a massive 157-run stand.
He reached his century off 136 balls in the post-lunch session and scored a total of 187 runs off 256 balls before being dismissed by Hasan Mahmud.
The SL opener smoked 23 fours besides a six.
#2
127* vs England, 2024
Before this match, Nissanka's highest score in Test cricket was an unbeaten 127 against England last year.
He scored a majestic 124-ball 127* as SL comfortably accomplished the 219-run target at the Kennington Oval (13 fours, 2 sixes).
Notably, Nissanka recorded the second-highest score among batters who scored centuries at a 100-plus strike rate in successful Test chases.
This series marked Nissanka's return to Test cricket after over two years.
#3
103 vs West Indies, 2021
Nissanka smoked a debut Test hundred in the 2021 North Sound match against West Indies.
He accomplished the milestone while batting at number six in the third innings.
The youngster played a crucial knock as the Lankans posted 476/10 to earn a draw.
Nissanka's 103 off 252 balls was laced with six fours as he added 179 runs alongside Niroshan Dickwella.