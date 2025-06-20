Page Loader
Revisiting Pathum Nissanka's centuries in Test cricket
By Gaurav Tripathi
Jun 20, 2025
01:49 pm
What's the story

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka played a majestic knock in the second innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium.

Though he registered his career-best Test score of 187, the SL opener missed out on a double-hundred.

Nissanka's knock included a century stand with Dinesh Chandimal and brief partnerships with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis.

Meanwhile, here we decode his three hundreds in Test cricket.

#3

187 vs Bangladesh, 2025

Nissanka started Sri Lanka's innings on a good note after Bangladesh posted a mammoth total of 495/10.

He added an opening stand of 47 runs with Lahiru Udara, who was later dismissed.

Nissanka then partnered with Chandimal for a massive 157-run stand.

He reached his century off 136 balls in the post-lunch session and scored a total of 187 runs off 256 balls before being dismissed by Hasan Mahmud.

The SL opener smoked 23 fours besides a six.

#2

127* vs England, 2024

Before this match, Nissanka's highest score in Test cricket was an unbeaten 127 against England last year.

He scored a majestic 124-ball 127* as SL comfortably accomplished the 219-run target at the Kennington Oval (13 fours, 2 sixes).

Notably, Nissanka recorded the second-highest score among batters who scored centuries at a 100-plus strike rate in successful Test chases.

This series marked Nissanka's return to Test cricket after over two years.

#3

103 vs West Indies, 2021

Nissanka smoked a debut Test hundred in the 2021 North Sound match against West Indies.

He accomplished the milestone while batting at number six in the third innings.

The youngster played a crucial knock as the Lankans posted 476/10 to earn a draw.

Nissanka's 103 off 252 balls was laced with six fours as he added 179 runs alongside Niroshan Dickwella.