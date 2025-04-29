What's the story

Bangladesh's star left-arm spinner Taijul Islam ran riot in the first innings of the ongoing second Test match against Zimbabwe in Chattogram.

He picked six wickets for 60 runs as the visitors were bundled out for 227 on Day 2 morning.

Five of Taijul's wickets came on Day 1. This was his 16th Test fifer and a fifth one against Zimbabwe.

Here we decode the key stats.