Taijul Islam claims his fifth Test fifer against Zimbabwe: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh's star left-arm spinner Taijul Islam ran riot in the first innings of the ongoing second Test match against Zimbabwe in Chattogram.
He picked six wickets for 60 runs as the visitors were bundled out for 227 on Day 2 morning.
Five of Taijul's wickets came on Day 1. This was his 16th Test fifer and a fifth one against Zimbabwe.
Here we decode the key stats.
Wickets tumble
Taijul's masterclass triggers Zimbabwe's collapse
Taijul's relentless pressure was too much for the Zimbabwean batsmen. Opener Ben Curran (21) was his first victim.
He then ran through the middle order, dismissing the likes of Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, and Richard Ngarava.
Nick Welch, who scored 54 runs, was his final victim on Day 1. Taijul trapped Blessing Muzarabani on his first ball on Day 1 to bundle out the visitors.
Stats
Taijul's 16th career fifer
Taijul, who finished with 6/60 from 27.1 overs, recorded his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. It was also his fifth fifer against Zimbabwe in the format, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The Bangladesh spinner now has 49 wickets from eight Tests against Zimbabwe at 22.24.
He has overall raced to 225 wickets from 53 matches and has an average of 31.42. His tally also includes two 10-wicket match hauls.
Information
Most Test wickets in Bangladesh
Playing his 37th Test on home soil, Taijul has raced to 178 wickets at an average of 28.03. 12 of his 16Test fifers have come at home. Shakib Al Hasan (163) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (114) are the only other Bangladesh bowlers with over 100 wickets in the format in home conditions.