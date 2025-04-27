What's the story

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton played a stellar knock for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Rickelton proved his mettle by scoring a brilliant fifty at the Wankhede Stadium. His 32-ball 58 helped the hosts get to 100 within 10 overs.

Rickelton, who completed his maiden half-century in the IPL, had brief stands with Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks.