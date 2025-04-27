Ryan Rickelton slams his second IPL fifty: Key stats
What's the story
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton played a stellar knock for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.
Rickelton proved his mettle by scoring a brilliant fifty at the Wankhede Stadium. His 32-ball 58 helped the hosts get to 100 within 10 overs.
Rickelton, who completed his maiden half-century in the IPL, had brief stands with Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks.
Knock
Rickelton plays counter-attacking knock
Rickelton, who was tested by Mayank Yadav at the start, launched a fierce counter-attack soon after.
Despite losing Rohit post a 33-run stand, the Proteas batter countered both pace and spin well. He took spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi to cleaners in the sixth over.
Rickelton smashed a 32-ball 58, a knock laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes.
Stats
A look at his stats
Rickelton, who is featuring in his maiden IPL season, has raced to his second half-century. His maiden half-century came in MI's first home game this season.
In 10 matches, he has racked up 273 runs at a strike-rate of 152.51. His average reads 30.33 (34 fours and 12 sixes).
Overall, Rickelton has raced past 3,300 runs in T20 cricket.