What's the story

Veteran batter Virat Kohli has raced to another half-century in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 36-year-old played a solid knock in Match 42 against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli got RCB past 150 after they were invited to bat.

He has become the second player with 60-plus half-centuries in the IPL.

Here are they key stats.