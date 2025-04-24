Virat Kohli becomes second player with 60 IPL fifties: Stats
Veteran batter Virat Kohli has raced to another half-century in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 36-year-old played a solid knock in Match 42 against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Kohli got RCB past 150 after they were invited to bat.
He has become the second player with 60-plus half-centuries in the IPL.
Here are they key stats.
Knock
How Kohli weaved his knock
Despite a ferocious opening spell from Jofra Archer, Kohli showed his positive intent from the outset.
He added 61 runs with Philip Salt before joining forces with Devdutt Padikkal.
The duo bashed the RR bowlers, as RCB got past 150 in the 15th over.
Kohli finally fell to Archer for a 42-ball 70, a knock laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes).
Tons
60-plus fifties in IPL
As mentioned, Kohli has become the second player with 60-plus half-centuries in the IPL.
He is only behind Australia's David Warner on this elite list. Warner, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, owns 62 IPL fifties.
Kohli recently broke Warner's record of 66 fifty-plus scores in the IPL. The former leads the list with 68 such scores.
Information
Kohli goes past Babar Azam
As per Cricbuzz, Kohli now has the most fifty-plus scores (62) batting first in T20 cricket. He went past Pakistan's Babar Azam, who owns 61 such scores. No other player has over 60 fifty-plus score batting first in T20s.
IPL 2025
Second-most runs in IPL 2025
Kohli continues his rich vein of form in IPL 2025. With another incredible knock, he raced to his fifth half-century this season.
Kohli now has the second-most runs in the season, only behind Guajrat Titans's B Sai Sudharsan (417).
The RCB batter has racked up 392 runs from nine games at 65.33 in IPL 2025. His tally includes a strike-rate of 144.11.
Information
3,500 T20 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
During his knock, Kohli also completed 3,500 T20 runs at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Over 3,000 of his runs have come in the IPL. Notably, Kohli is the only player with 3,500-plus T20 runs at a venue.
Information
Kohli's overall runs tally
Overall, Kohli has reached 8,396 runs from 261 encounters at 39.41 in IPL history. He remains the only player with over 8,000 runs in the cash-rich league. Kohli owns eight tons, the most for a batter.