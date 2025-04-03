IPL 2025: How severe is Virat Kohli's finger injury?
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has confirmed that star batter Virat Kohli is not injured after he hurt his finger while fielding in the IPL clash against Gujarat Titans.
The incident happened during the team's first home match of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium when Kohli tried to stop a four but ended up misfielding.
Despite looking in discomfort, he continued to play after receiving treatment from the team's physio.
Coach's remarks
'Kohli looks fine,' says Flower
RCB coach Flower updated on Kohli's condition in the post-match press conference.
"Virat looks fine, he's okay," he said, putting fans' minds at ease about the star player's health.
Despite Kohli's early dismissal and the team's defeat to GT by eight wickets, Flower acknowledged the efforts of his players in challenging the opposition after a difficult start.
Game statistics
Kohli's performance in the match
In RCB's first fixture at home in IPL 2025, Kohli managed a 6-ball 7. He was dismissed Arshad Khan.
RCB set a competitive target of 169 runs but couldn't regain control after Gujarat Titans's top order got off to a flying start.
Despite losing Sai Sudharsan in the next over, GT's Jos Buttler took his team home with an unbeaten 73 off just 39 balls.
Upcoming fixture
RCB's next match against MI
RCB will face Mumbai Indians in an away game at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.
This match will be another exciting contest in the IPL 2025 season as both teams eye crucial points in their respective campaigns.
RCB slipped to the third spot with their maiden defeat of the season, while fifth-placed MI have a solitary win in three encounters.