What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has confirmed that star batter Virat Kohli is not injured after he hurt his finger while fielding in the IPL clash against Gujarat Titans.

The incident happened during the team's first home match of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium when Kohli tried to stop a four but ended up misfielding.

Despite looking in discomfort, he continued to play after receiving treatment from the team's physio.