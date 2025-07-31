Philippines President Marcos to visit India; what's on the agenda?

Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr will visit India from August 4-8, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The visit marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This will be President Marcos's first official trip to India since he took office as President of the Philippines.

Delegation details President Marcos to hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that President Marcos will be accompanied by First Lady Madame Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation. The delegation includes several Cabinet ministers, dignitaries, senior officials, and business representatives. During his visit, President Marcos is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi on August 5. Apart from meeting PM Modi, President Marcos will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Meetings planned MEA on Philippines President's visit to India The MEA has said that the visit is an opportunity for both leaders to establish a path for future bilateral cooperation and engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Before returning to the Philippines on August 8, President Marcos will visit Bengaluru. There, he will meet with business leaders and connect with the Filipino community in New Delhi.