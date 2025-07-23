'Embassy' claiming to represent imaginary nations 'West Arctica,' 'Lodonia' busted   

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has busted a fake embassy racket in Ghaziabad and arrested its alleged mastermind, Harsh Vardhan Jain. The operation was conducted on July 22 after receiving inputs from central agencies. Per ANI, Jain had turned a rented bungalow in Kavi Nagar into an "embassy" for West Arctica and also falsely claimed to represent other imaginary nations like Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia.

Fraudulent operations Accused posed as ambassador of 'micron' nations To lend credibility to his operations, Jain morphed photos of himself with global leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and presented himself as the ambassador of the micronations. The STF investigation revealed that he duped individuals and companies by promising overseas business deals and employment opportunities. Jain allegedly introduced himself as West Arctica's 'baron' and traveled in luxury cars with diplomatic license plates. He also reportedly ran a hawala network through shell companies.

Twitter Post Foreign currency of many countries seized #WATCH | Noida unit of UP STF busted an illegal embassy running in Ghaziabad and arrested Harsh Vardhan Jain, who was running an illegal West Arctic Embassy by taking a rented house in Kavinagar calling himself Consul/Ambassador of countries like West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia,… pic.twitter.com/BX6vaTLESJ — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

Fake paraphernalia What was recovered during the raid? During the raid, the STF recovered a large number of fake diplomatic items from Jain's premises. These included four luxury vehicles with diplomatic plates, 12 diplomatic passports of 'micronation' states, and forged documents with seals of the Ministry of External Affairs. Other items recovered were two fake PAN cards, 34 counterfeit seals from various countries and companies, two fake press cards, and ₹44.7 lakh in cash and foreign currency from multiple nations.