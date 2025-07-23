Page Loader
Home / News / India News / 'Embassy' claiming to represent imaginary nations 'West Arctica,' 'Lodonia' busted   
Summarize
'Embassy' claiming to represent imaginary nations 'West Arctica,' 'Lodonia' busted   
The accused was running the fake embassy from Ghaziabad

'Embassy' claiming to represent imaginary nations 'West Arctica,' 'Lodonia' busted   

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 23, 2025
01:58 pm
What's the story

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has busted a fake embassy racket in Ghaziabad and arrested its alleged mastermind, Harsh Vardhan Jain. The operation was conducted on July 22 after receiving inputs from central agencies. Per ANI, Jain had turned a rented bungalow in Kavi Nagar into an "embassy" for West Arctica and also falsely claimed to represent other imaginary nations like Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia.

Fraudulent operations

Accused posed as ambassador of 'micron' nations

To lend credibility to his operations, Jain morphed photos of himself with global leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and presented himself as the ambassador of the micronations. The STF investigation revealed that he duped individuals and companies by promising overseas business deals and employment opportunities. Jain allegedly introduced himself as West Arctica's 'baron' and traveled in luxury cars with diplomatic license plates. He also reportedly ran a hawala network through shell companies.

Twitter Post

Foreign currency of many countries seized

Fake paraphernalia

What was recovered during the raid?

During the raid, the STF recovered a large number of fake diplomatic items from Jain's premises. These included four luxury vehicles with diplomatic plates, 12 diplomatic passports of 'micronation' states, and forged documents with seals of the Ministry of External Affairs. Other items recovered were two fake PAN cards, 34 counterfeit seals from various countries and companies, two fake press cards, and ₹44.7 lakh in cash and foreign currency from multiple nations.

Criminal past

Accused has shady past

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time Jain has come under the radar of authorities. He was earlier suspected of having links with controversial godman Chandraswami and international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. In 2011, he was booked for possessing an illegal satellite phone. A fresh case has been registered at the Kavi Nagar police station after his arrest.