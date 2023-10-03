Delhi Police raids NewsClick journalists' homes in China funding case

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:49 am Oct 03, 202311:49 am

Delhi Police has raided the homes of NewsClick journalists and employees in China funding case

The Delhi Police is reportedly carrying out multiple raids at the residences of journalists and employees working with the news outlet NewsClick on Tuesday. These searches were launched based on inputs from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about foreign funding, The Hindu reported. Notably, the outlet is accused of receiving questionable funds to promote Chinese propaganda. Senior journalist Abhisar Sharma and journalist Bhasha Singh confirmed on social media platform X that their laptops and phones were seized during the raids.

Police seized laptops, mobile phones of NewsClick journalists

Per India Today, raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police's Special Cell at more than 30 locations in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The police seized electronic devices like laptops, mobile phones, and hard disks of the journalists and employees linked to NewsClick. The action is based on the inputs received from the ED, accusing the outlet of unlawful activities. Notably, the Delhi Police has already registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in China funding row.

Watch: Visuals of raids on NewsClick journalists

Allegations of FDI investment violations

The raids are reportedly part of a probe centered around PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd. receiving Rs. 38 crore between 2018-21 from United States (US) millionaire Neville Roy Singham, allegedly associated with China. This investment was allegedly made by overvaluing shares of the petitioner company to bypass the 26% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) cap. The case also alleged that over 45% of this investment was diverted or siphoned off for hidden motives.

Previous raids by ED, I-T Department on NewsClick

The ED first searched locations linked to NewsClick in February 2021, reportedly as part of a money laundering investigation. However, in June of that year, the Delhi High Court directed the ED not to take any coercive action against NewsClick and its Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha, who defended the investment in response to an ED plea. In September 2021, the Income Tax Department performed surveys at the official premises of NewsClick and Newslaundry in South Delhi and analyzed their financial records.

Centre alleges discrepancies in NewsClick's funding

In August, NewsClick triggered a major controversy after it was linked to Chinese firms. Senior Union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs cited a report by The New York Times that drew connections between Chinese firms and the funding of NewsClick's website. Union minister Anurag Thakur even claimed that the outlet's funding network was linked to the propaganda arm of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese media company Maku Group.

