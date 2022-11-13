India

Noida: Owners to pay hefty fine if pets get violent

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 13, 2022, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Noida authority said that pet dogs must be vaccinated and sterilized against rabies

The CEO of Noida Authority provided safety guidelines on Saturday for all residential high-rises. It also announced rules for pet registration and included fines for pet owners in cases of injuries caused by dogs. Keeping an unregistered dog will now result in a fine of Rs. 2,000. If a dog bite causes an injury, a fine of Rs. 10,000 will also be imposed.

आज माननीय चेयरमैन श्री अरविंद कुमार जी के नेतृत्व में @noida_authority की 207 वीं बोर्ड की बैठक सम्पन्न हुई. इस बैठक में कई महत्वपूर्ण फैसले लिए गए हैं, जिसकी विस्तृत जानकारी प्रेस विज्ञप्ति में दी गई है। pic.twitter.com/KA0PBsFZUL — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) November 12, 2022

Information Compulsory to register pet dog/cat: Noida authority

The authority also announced that getting pet dog/cat registration is obligatory by January 31, 2023, in the city. A fine will be imposed if pet owners fail to comply with the deadline. It also added that pet dogs must be vaccinated and sterilized against rabies. A fine of Rs. 2,000 per month will also be imposed in case of a violation.

Details Guidelines for pets' sanitation

The authority also said that the feeding area in the outdoor area would be marked as required and that drink and food arrangements would be made by the RWA/ AOA / feeders solely. A fine will also be imposed in case there are problems concerning the pets' sanitation. Furthermore, the guidelines say treating the individuals/animals would be the pet owner's sole responsibility.

Information Dog attacks and rabies problem in India

As per the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, almost 20,000 people die due to rabies in India every year. Furthermore, nearly 36% of rabies deaths worldwide occur in India. During 2021 alone, the country reported more than 17 lakh dog bite incidents.

Noida authority Issue of stray dog and pet attacks also discussed

During Saturday's board meeting, the board also discussed the issue of stray dog menace and pet attacks. Furthermore, the meeting addressed and resolved matters concerning the structure of the suggested sports city, including nearly twenty-four real estate projects. A revised master plan for the sports city project, including sports facilities and group housing on 300 acres of land in Sector 150, also received approval.

Kerala Another Indian state with dog problems!

This year, Kerala reported 21 rabies deaths and nearly 1.9 lakh instances of dog bites so far. Notably, government hospitals in 2017 had reported 1.35 lakh cases of dog bites, as the number in 2021 increased to 2.21 lakh. As per government data, despite not being in the top 15 states regarding the number of street dogs, Kerala registered the sixth-most dog bite cases.