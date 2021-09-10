Over 1,800 Amrapali homebuyers told to clear balance amount

Over 1,800 homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida have been asked by a Supreme Court-appointed receiver to start making payments of their outstanding dues within 15 days.

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is among over 1,800 homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida who have been asked by a Supreme Court-appointed receiver to start making payments of their outstanding dues within 15 days. Notably, in April 2016, Dhoni had resigned as the brand ambassador of Amrapali, which is now defunct.

Information

Allotment will be canceled in case of payment failure

The allotment of flats booked by these homebuyers will be "automatically canceled" if the owners fail to register their name in Customer Data maintained by the court receiver and also don't start making the payment within 15 days from the public notice issued on Thursday.

Details

NBCC has been asked to complete the housing projects

Amrapali Stalled Projects Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE), which has been formed to complete the stalled projects in Noida and Greater Noida, published the notice through an advertisement in a leading newspaper. State-owned NBCC has been asked to complete the construction of more than 20 housing projects with an estimated investment of over Rs. 8,000 crore under the monitoring of a court-appointed committee.

Supreme Court

Homebuyers were earlier asked by SC to make balance payments

After the takeover of Amrapali projects by the Supreme Court, all homebuyers were asked to register their details and make balance payments. In the advertisement, the Supreme Court-appointed receiver said the notice is meant for those homebuyers who have taken no steps after the apex court judgment in July 2019. Notably, the apex court receiver has issued notice to homebuyers in Noida projects.

Homebuyers

Separate notice will be published for Greater Noida projects

Meanwhile, a separate notice will be published for buyers of Greater Noida projects shortly. Homebuyers named in the list have not filled in their data online through the Office of Receiver's website and have also not paid any amount of their outstanding dues into UCO Bank (up to August 17) as reported to the court.

Supreme Court receiver

Notice issued to affirm their interest in respective allotments

The court receiver said the notice has been issued to homebuyers to give them one final opportunity to affirm their interest in respective allotments and take possession on completion. The notice is also issued to register in the Customer Data maintained by the Office of Receiver for the purpose and to start making immediate payments of the balance due as per the payment schedule.

Information

Last month, SC had canceled bookings of over 9.5K flats

Notably, last month, the Supreme Court initiated the process to cancel the bookings of over 9,500 Amrapali project flats which are unclaimed or booked in the name of fictitious persons or are benami property, to fund stalled projects.

Background

SC had ordered cancellation of Amrapali Group's registration under RERA

Notably, the Supreme Court in its July 23, 2019 verdict had ordered the cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under real estate law RERA and ousted it from prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases. Amrapali Group directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya, and Ajay Kumar are behind bars on the apex court's order.

Information

People who invested in Amrapali never got flats

The case pertains to the late delivery of homes that Amrapali group had promised the homebuyers. As construction didn't reach a headway, people approached the top court.