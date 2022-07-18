India

Dubai-return Kerala man is India's second monkeypox patient

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 18, 2022

All districts of Kerala already put on alert and support stations have been set-up in all airports.

India's second monkeypox case was reported from Kerala on Monday, according to officials. A fresh instance involves a 31-year-old man who landed in Kannur, Kerala, from Dubai on July 13. He has now been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur and his condition is stable, Health Minister Veena George said. She stated that all of his major contacts are being watched.

Context Why does this story matter?

The WHO classifies non-endemic countries as those which are reporting chains of transmission for the first time without any known epidemiological links.

Last month, the Indian government issued guidelines stressing surveillance and rapid identification were key to curbing the outbreak of the infection.

While India already reported two monkeypox cases, the health ministry has already issued alerts across the country to ensure advanced preparedness.

First case Strict measures taken after first incidence

Kerala announced reported India's first monkeypox case on July 14 after a 35-year-old man who returned from the UAE was diagnosed with the condition. Following this, the government issued an alert in all 14 districts and set up support stations in all four airports. Later, the Centre also dispatched an expert team to the state to assist the state officials to take preventive measures.

Surveillance Passengers of IndiGo flight put on surveillance

As per officials, the 164 passengers and six cabin crew members of the IndiGo flight have been put under surveillance. They have also been asked to watch out for symptoms for the next 21 days and directed to contact the local health workers. Kerala Health Minister Veena George had said that the police will be tracking down all passengers and their contacts.

Report 'Unvaccinated persons for smallpox more vulnerable to get monkeypox'

According to National Geographic research, one of the primary causes for the spread of monkeypox is the elimination of smallpox. Researchers said the smallpox vaccination gives about 85% protection against monkeypox. However, many of us have not had the smallpox vaccination since its abolition in 1980. They said unvaccinated persons were more likely to get the sickness than vaccinated people.

About What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a zoonotic illness with symptoms that are comparable to smallpox. Fever, headache, muscular discomfort, tiredness, and enlarged lymph nodes are common symptoms. The incubation period for monkeypox symptoms is 7-14 days, although it can go up to 21 days. According to the World Health Organization, over 6,000 cases of monkeypox have been documented worldwide (WHO).