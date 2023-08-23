Delhi airport: Plane crash averted as landing, take-off cleared simultaneously

A potential crash was averted at Delhi airport on Wednesday when two Vistara Airlines planes were simultaneously cleared for landing and take-off. Flight UK725, en route from Delhi to Bagdogra, was preparing for take-off on a newly inaugurated runway. At the same time, another Vistara flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi was approaching the end of the runway after landing on a parallel runway. Air Traffic Control (ATC) asked the first plane to abort take-off, thus averting a potential disaster.

DGCA investigating runway lapse

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the lapse and implement necessary measures to prevent future occurrences. The probe will check whether all safety protocols were followed and identify any shortcomings in the system. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) dictate that no aircraft or vehicle movement is allowed during take-off and landing. However, both planes were given permission at the same time, violating these crucial SOPs.

Take-off clearance isn't issued until second aircraft lands

Captain Amit Singh, a senior pilot and founder of the Safety Matters Foundation, emphasized that flight operations on closely spaced runways require enhanced monitoring and stricter compliance with SOPs to avoid potential traffic collisions due to the proximity of flight paths. Typically, a take-off clearance is not issued to an aircraft on one runway unless the aircraft on the second runway has landed.

Aborting landing abruptly can cause mid-air collision

Singh added, "However, due to a lapse if the aircraft is permitted to take off from one runway and the aircraft approaching on the second runway decides to abort the landing and carry out a go-around to climb ahead, the flight path of the two aircraft in the air may come in conflict since the runway they were aligned to were closely spaced." This incident underscores the importance of SOPs and the need for enhanced monitoring to ensure flight safety.

Planes were just 1.8km apart

Reportedly, the planes were only 1.8km apart from each other when they evaded collision. ATC had instructed Vistara aircraft VTI926 to cross Runway 29R en route to its parking bay after it had landed on Runway 29L. The ATC official, however, forgot the orders issued to VTI926 and told flight UK725 to take off from Runway 29R. The collision was averted after Captain Sonu Gill on the Ahmedabad-Delhi flight alerted ATC.

