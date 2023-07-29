Noida: Speeding car rams into Kerala governor's convoy, 2 arrested

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 29, 2023 | 06:42 pm 1 min read

Arif Mohammad Khan was going from Noida to Delhi (Photo credit: Twitter/@gyanjarahatke)

In an incident of a security breach, a speeding car on Friday night rammed into Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's convoy while he was on his way from Noida to Delhi, reported India Today. According to the police, a case was registered in the matter, and two people were arrested who were reportedly in a drunken state at the time of the incident.

Khan went to Noida to attend private function

Details revealed that the accused, Gaurav Solanki and Monu Kumar, are residents of Ghaziabad. They reportedly rammed their car into Khan's convoy twice. The vehicle—a black Mahindra Scorpio car—was also recovered by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Notably, the governor of Kerala was in Sector 77, Noida, to attend a private function.

