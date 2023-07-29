Madhya Pradesh: 2 arrested for allegedly raping, assaulting 12-year-old girl

Minor girl raped, assaulted by 2 men in MP: Report

In a horrifying incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped, bitten multiple times, and brutalized by two men working for the trust managing a renowned temple in Maihar town of the Satna district. The accused also allegedly inserted a hard object into the victim's private parts on Thursday, which, the police said, would be confirmed after the minor girl's medical examination.

Identities of both accused revealed

The police said that the accused men, identified as Atul Bhadoliya and Ravindra Kumar Ravi, allegedly lured the minor girl to an isolated area before committing the heinous offense. According to the news agency PTI, the victim girl was admitted to a hospital at the divisional headquarters in Rewa for advanced medical treatment, and a panel of doctors is closely monitoring her condition.

Satna SP provides details on situation

Speaking to PTI, Satna Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta said, "I am not denying that a stick or some other object was inserted into the 12-year-old's private parts by accused Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadoliya." "But this is something that can only be confirmed only in a medical report. We are still awaiting her medical report," he added.

Accused men charged under IPC, POSCO Act

The police arrested the duo on Friday morning and booked them under Sections 376, 376DB, 366A, 323, 324, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Furthermore, the police revealed that Bhadoliya and Ravi were booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well.

Temple authority takes action on matter

According to the news outlet ABP News, the Maa Sharda Devi Mandir Management Committee in Maihar, for which Ravi and Bhadoliya worked, swiftly took action in the matter after the police filed a criminal case against both the accused men. While officially firing the duo, the temple management committee also reportedly claimed their actions harmed its reputation.

Political reaction to incident

On the other hand, the incident has sparked a political row in Madhya Pradesh as well, with state Congress President Kamal Nath comparing it to the 2012 Nirbhaya case in Delhi. The grand old party leader also expressed concern over the state frequently reporting such incidents and demanded Rs. 1 crore in financial assistance for the victim.

Twitter post by Nath

