MP: 3 minors allegedly strangle 12-year-old friend using cycle chain

May 16, 2023

Victim's body was reportedly found inside a plastic bag

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his three minor friends, the youngest of them only 11 years old, in the Magarkatha village of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Sunday, PTI reported, quoting police officials. Reportedly, the culprits strangled the victim using a cycle chain, smashed his head with a stone, and slit his throat using a butcher knife.

Victim's body found in plastic bag

After the gruesome murder, the trio—aged 16, 14, and 11, respectively—stuffed the victim's body in a polythene bag and dumped it on a heap of pebbles near their house. The police said they were informed about the crime after a woman spotted the blood-stained bag. The accused have now been sent to a correctional home for 14 days following their detention.

Old dispute triggered murder: Police

The 16-year-old accused reportedly tried to talk to the victim's sister. When the latter found out, an altercation occurred between the two. This dispute triggered the killing. Barghat Police Station Inspector Prasanna Sharma said that though the accused are minors, they committed the crime like habitual killers. They planned the murder, called the victim to a secluded place, and committed the crime, he added.