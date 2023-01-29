India

Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife, shoots himself after recording video

In a shocking incident, a leading businessperson in Madhya Pradesh's Panna allegedly shot himself on Saturday after killing his wife. Identified as Sanjay Seth, the deceased man was reportedly a textile businessman and a Bageshwar Dham devotee. He reportedly also filmed a video before the incident. According to NDTV, the incident caused a stir in Panna, and the locals immediately informed the cops.

'Guruji, forgive me': Deceased man in alleged suicide note

When the police reached the scene, they found two bodies with gunshot wounds and also recovered a suicide note. According to reports, the Bageshwar Dham devotee's suicide note read: "Guruji, forgive me. If I get another birth, I will get it only as your staunch devotee." The police have launched a probe into the matter based on the information found in the note.

Seth shot video before horrifying incident

In the aforementioned video, Seth was seen crying and naming people who owed him money, reported NDTV. "Please return my money for the sake of my children and the marriage of my daughter. My daughter has money in her account—Rs. 29 lakh is in the locker—so she can plan her wedding for Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1 crore," he said in the clip.

Deceased were alone in room: Report

In the video, Seth further said, "My wife and I are both leaving because we are unable to live. There is an abundance of jewelry for the girl. Please pardon me, my children." The deceased man reportedly lived with his wife, Meenu, in Panna's Kishoreganj area. At the time of the incident, both of them were in a room on their house's second floor.

Panna Police initiates probe into matter

Panna Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamraj Meena said the case prima facie seemed to be that of a domestic conflict. "Our inquiry into this terrible tragedy is ongoing. At the moment, it does not appear that any outsider was present [at the time of the incident]; the pair appeared to be alone in that room. We're looking at everything," Meena added.

MP: Over 12,500 died by suicide during first COVID-19 wave

According to a report submitted by MP's Home Department last year, over 12,500 individuals died by suicide due to unemployment and poverty in MP during a 10-month period between 2020 and 2021 amid the first COVID-19 wave. Official data also revealed that 167 youngsters in the state killed themselves over depression due to unemployment and extreme poverty between 2019 and 2022.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.