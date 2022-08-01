India

MP: Denied hearse, man carries mother's body on motorcycle

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 01, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

The family had come from Anuppur for the mother's treatment the night before. (Photo credit: Twitter)

In yet another shocking incident of medical negligence in Madhya Pradesh, a man was forced to carry the body of his deceased mother on a bike. The helpless son was forced to tie his mother's body on the back of a motorcycle reportedly after the hospital refused to provide him with a hearse van. The incident happened outside government-run Shahdol Medical Hospital.

Hearse van Body tied with wooden slab

A video recorded outside the Shahdol Medical College and Hospital on Sunday showed a young man tying his mother's body on a wooden slab (worth Rs. 100) and carrying it on a bike. The family had come from Anuppur for the mother's treatment the night before. Jaimantri Yadav, a resident of Godaru village, was admitted to the hospital after severe chest pains.

Treatment Son blames staff's negligence for death

Jaimantri's condition deteriorated overnight and she died mid-treatment. Her son, Sundar, claimed that Jaimantri was treated poorly and lost her life to medical negligence by hospital staff. The hospital allegedly did not provide a hearse van. Sundar approached a private ambulance but they asked for Rs. 5,000, which was out of his budget. He reportedly drove 80 km with his mother's body.

Twitter Post Watch: Son leaves with mother's body on a bike

In the Shahdol district in MP, a man was forced to tie his dead mother's body to a motorcycle and ride it back to his village 80 km away as the district hospital didn't provide a hearse van. The man couldn't afford private vehicles that asked for Rs 5,000 for the trip. pic.twitter.com/yXalDRP876 — Kanwal Chadha (@KanwalChadha) August 1, 2022

Reaction Netizens question MP's healthcare system

After the video went viral, many on social media questioned the condition of healthcare in Madhya Pradesh. Former Delhi Minorities Commissioner wrote, "How does the government have no time for ordinary people?" Another user tagged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and asked what explanation could the health minister give now. "Healthcare in MP is shameful," another user wrote.

Healthcare Recent tales of medical negligence

MP has reported many such incidents of medical negligence recently. The Shahdol incident comes only days after 30 students were vaccinated for COVID-19 with a single syringe. Three weeks ago in Morena, an 8-year-old was found sitting outside a hospital with the body of his younger brother. He was reportedly waiting for his father who was unable to arrange an ambulance for the body.