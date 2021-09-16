Indore woman dancing at zebra crossing booked for public nuisance

The woman, Shreya Kalra, was booked under IPC Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance)

Police has registered an offense against the woman whose video of dancing on a zebra crossing at a busy square in Indore went viral on social media, an official said. The woman, Shreya Kalra, was booked under IPC Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance). The 30-second-long video shows the woman, dressed in black and also wearing a mask and cap, dancing at the crossing.

Incident

Woman started dancing as vehicles stopped at the red signal

In the video, the woman starts dancing to the tune of Let me be your woman, an English song, as soon as vehicles stop at the red signal at Rasoma square in the city. Taking serious cognizance of the issue, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had on Wednesday directed the police to take appropriate action against her.

Intention

Video intended to make people aware of traffic rules: Kalra

"Under IPC Section 290, a fine of up to Rs. 200 has been imposed on the offender," Vijay Nagar Police Station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said. After her video kicked up a controversy, the woman had posted another video on social media clarifying that her intention was to make people aware of the importance of following traffic rules.

Feedback

Kalra claimed that she received positive feedback for her act

The video was made to make people aware of traffic rules like stopping at the designated place at a traffic signal when it turns red so that pedestrians can easily cross the road using a zebra crossing, she said. Kalra claimed that she received positive feedback for her act, but added that a few people also tried to project it in a wrong manner.

Netizens

Several people alleged that she was trying to gain publicity

Several netizens and others alleged that the woman posted the video on social media in order to gain publicity. Home Minister Mishra had said that whatever is the woman's intention behind shooting the video, the method she adopted was wrong. He had also said that in order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, legal action was necessary against her.

Information

Congress leader termed the action against Kalra as wrong

Meanwhile, state unit women Congress chief Archana Jaiswal termed the action against Kalra as wrong and said that police should have only warned her instead of filing a case as the offense was not of serious nature.