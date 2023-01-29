India

Joshimath crisis: Official survey claims no new cracks; locals disagree

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 29, 2023, 04:08 pm 4 min read

Official survey has claimed that no new cracks have developed in Joshimath since January 20 but locals disputed the claims

An official survey found no new property damage in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, since January 20, PTI reported citing the Chamoli district administration officials. It claimed that the cracks in 863 structures found on Saturday were the same as those discovered on January 20. Residents, on the other hand, disputed the official survey, claiming that cracks in houses were being discovered on a regular basis there.

Why does this story matter?

Joshimath is a base point for numerous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath, trekking trails, and climbing expeditions.

However, it has been facing severe land subsidence because of its geographic location and natural and man-made factors.

The Uttarakhand town is also strategically vital for the Indian Army since it is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Therefore, Joshimath is of great importance to India.

Officials claim no new cracks in structures

Chamoli district administration officials claimed that 863 structures had cracks, of which 181 were considered to be the most vulnerable, which is the same as what was found on January 20, Hindustan Times reported. "Our survey has been completed. We are reconciling the data. If there are any changes, they would be minor," the publication quoted Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana as saying.

Joshimath residents dispute official claims

According to PTI, residents disputed official claims saying that cracks in structures developed almost daily. "[Government] is trying to create a perception that everything is fine in the town," said Atul Sati, the convenor of Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS), a civil society organization spearheading the protest. He alleged the government was also keeping the expert reports "under the carpet" to hide the truth.

Government took negligent approach towards crisis: JBSS

Sati said the government was trying to suppress reality which is "laughable." "The chief minister reiterates that 65-70% of the locals are living a normal life. Their negligent attitude toward the town is the reason why people in the town are suffering," he said. "If they would have admitted rather than undermining...the situation would have never arisen," he added.

Residents hold protests against administration, NTPC

Residents, enraged by the minimal compensation provided to affected families, reportedly staged a demonstration under the JBSS banner on Friday. They blamed the crisis on the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) power plant and called for its shutdown. They were also enraged by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's previous comments downplaying the Joshimath crisis, saying the most number of people there were living normally.

CM Dhami's controversial statements

Recently, during his visit to the affected areas, Dhami said that a "wrong perception" was being created about the town that was impacting its economy. "Let's not create a panic that Joshimath is all damaged and unsafe. We have international games, Char Dham Yatra ahead," Dhami had said. He had also claimed that "65-70% of people in Joshimath are living a normal life."

Government says enough compensation was given to affected residents

The affected households in Joshimath were provided relief and funds, including an assistance package for 3,000 people affected by progressive soil subsidence, officials claimed. "An amount of Rs. 3.50 crore has been distributed to 233 affected landowners in Joshimath as interim relief. An amount of Rs. 52.50 lakh has been distributed as immediate relief to 105 affected tenants," said a Uttarakhand Disaster Management official.

What do we know about the Joshimath crisis?

The Uttarakhand government evacuated hundreds of families from Joshimath after several land-sinking incidents were reported over the last few weeks. Dhami also inspected the affected areas and directed officials to relocate impacted families to safer shelters. Later, the government also launched an official survey of the town. Joshinath is located at an altitude of 6,000ft and falls in the most earthquake-prone Seismic Zone 5.

Joshimath sank 9cm in 7 months: ISRO

Recently, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) satellite images revealed that soil subsidence happened in Joshimath near the Narsing Temple and Army Helipad. It also revealed that the town sank by 5.4cm in 12 days from December 27. "Slow subsidence up to 9cm within the Joshimath town is recorded over a period of seven months, between April and November 2022," it added.