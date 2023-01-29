India

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das shot by police officer; critical

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 29, 2023, 01:53 pm 1 min read

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das has been shot at by a police officer

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das was critically injured on Sunday after being shot at by a police officer near Brajarajnagar in the state's Jharsuguda district, ANI reported. Reportedly, Das was on his way to attend an event at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar when the incident took place. The minister's health condition is critical, reports said, and the motive behind the attack is still unclear.

Visuals showing Das being taken to hospital

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das brought to a local hospital after being shot at by some unidentified assailants near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district.



Details awaited pic.twitter.com/jUkyjWZwm4 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023