Top 5 wedding destinations in east India

Apr 21, 2022

Have you considered the exquisite locations in eastern India for a destination wedding?

Wondering where to host your destination wedding? If you are thinking of Kashmir, Kerala, or Andamans, let's stop you right there and shift focus to the beauty in east and northeast India. This part of India is not less than heaven. Not only does east India have many options for destination weddings, but also they are some of the best in the country.

#1 Umiam Lake, Meghalaya

Although the untouched beauty of Meghalaya in the background of your wedding photos is enough to make them special, the Umiam Lake will only make things a million times better. The pure lake surrounded by the Garo Hills is the perfect location to exchange your vows for a lifetime of togetherness. This place can even compete with foreign wedding destinations like Tuscany and Venice!

#2 Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

Yumthang Valley or the Valley of Flowers would make you feel like you are in a dream. Adorned by natural primroses, the entire valley looks heavenly. Grab this opportunity for the romance of a lifetime by planning your wedding here. If you love nature, you'll burst into joy knowing the valley is surrounded by pines, glacial lakes, and the distant view of the Kanchenjunga.

#3 Khasi Hills, Meghalaya

Fancy a memorable rustic wedding? You might want to check out properties hosting weddings in Khasi Hills in Meghalaya. Drenched in mist, and surrounded by dark green foliage, this place will create a special spot in your heart. A wedding with this backdrop is surely unforgettable. You can click a million photographs with the panoramic view behind you.

#4 Darjeeling, West Bengal

If tea gardens and colonial-era architecture capture your heart, don't think beyond Darjeeling. Endless tea estates, well-kept blooming gardens, flowing hilly streams, and clouds floating past you--all make for an exotic and unusual wedding destination. Host an intimate function at one of the bungalows overlooking the mighty golden Kanchenjunga. Needless to say, how extraordinary your wedding photos will be.

#5 Puri, Odisha

One of the most frequented beaches in eastern India, Puri is also a great location to plan your destination wedding at. Your guests will love this location for the long and broad beach, the Jagannath Temple and plenty of sightseeing options. Set up your mandap with the undulating waves in the background and get married on a perfect breezy evening.