UP: Man kills ex-girlfriend, chops up body; family at large

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 21, 2022, 05:15 pm 2 min read

The accused allegedly chopped the body in six parts, dumped the parts in a well, while the head was thrown in a pond

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man on Saturday on allegations of murdering his ex-girlfriend, whose dismembered body was found inside a well in Azamgarh district. When the accused, Prince Yadav, was taken to the spot to recover the body's head, he attacked the cops using a country-made pistol he hid there. A gunfire encounter ensued in which he was hit by a bullet.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes at a time when the country is coming to grips with Shraddha Walkar's murder, which came to light earlier this month, six months after the incident took place.

India, as per Macrotrends, globally ranks seventh in terms of murder/homicide rates after Pakistan.

In 2021, among all crimes in India, offenses affecting the human body remained high at 30%, according to NCRB data.

Information Yadav planned murder with parents, other family members: Police

The incident surfaced last Tuesday after the victim's body was found in a well outside Paschimi village in a semi-naked condition. The woman was identified as Aradhana Prajapati—a twenty-something resident of Ishaqpur village—and the body seemed to be a few days old. Cops said Yadav planned the murder with his parents, cousin Sarvesh, and other kin to kill Prajapati as she married someone else.

Twitter Post Yadav was working in UAE when she got married

Deceased got married in Feb this year when the accused was living abroad. On his return, he tried to persuade her to break her marriage. When she didn't agree, he took her out on Nov 10 on pretext of visiting temple later took her to a field strangled her to death:Azamgarh SP pic.twitter.com/xsa6wsNtAb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2022

Details Took her away on pretext of vising temple

On November 9, Yadav took Prajapati on his bike on the pretext of visiting a temple. Then he and Sarvesh strangled her to death in a sugarcane field. They chopped the body into six parts, packed it in a polythene bag, dumped the pieces in the well, and threw the head in a pond. Sarvesh, Yadav's parents, and other accused relatives are at large.

Shraddha Walkar Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawalla to undergo polygraph test

Separately, in Walkar's murder case, the Delhi Police is still trying to recover her remaining body parts. The accused, Aftab Poonwalla, had chopped her body into 35 pieces in May and bought a fridge to store them. He disposed of them over a period of 18-20 days in Delhi's Mehrauli forest. Moreover, before a narco test, Poonawalla is set to undergo a polygraph test.