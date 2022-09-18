India

Cyclonic formation over Bay of Bengal, warning issued for Odisha

Sep 18, 2022

Very heavy rainfall is forecast over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a warning for Odisha predicting heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days because of the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The IMD said the cyclonic circulation could trigger a low-pressure area to form over the Bay of Bengal around Tuesday, leading to a heavy downpour.

Odisha Yellow alert issued for coastal, southern districts of Odisha

Heavy rainfall is forecast for Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, and Kandhamal districts on Sunday. The Bhubaneshwar Meteorological Center issued a yellow alert for coastal and southern districts of the state predicting torrential rains for Monday. Fishermen were directed not to venture into the deep sea. The weather monitor also forecast rains in other districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maharashtra Khadakwasla dam gates opened to release 23,000 cusec water

Following IMD's orange alert for Saturday, torrential rains lashed Thane in Maharashtra causing severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. Railway tracks were submerged under rainwater at Thane railway station. Incessant rains in Pune have caused the water level in the Mula Mutha river to rise continuously. With the gates of the Khadakwasla dam opened, water is flowing above the Baba Bhide bridge.

Uttar Pradesh Rains likely to reduce in next few days in UP

After abnormal levels of rainfall in Uttar Pradesh claimed the lives of 22 people within 48 hours, the IMD said on Saturday that rainfall was likely to decrease in the state over the next few days. In an addition to the death toll due to rain, a three-year-old boy died when the wall of his kutcha house collapsed in Deoria district on Saturday.

Flights Flights from Kolkata likely to be delayed

Meanwhile, SpiceJet Airlines on Sunday informed that flight operations from Kolkata could be affected due to bad weather conditions and poor visibility as rains have been lashing the city for four days. The airline operator advised passengers to keep track of their flight status. It further said operations could be hampered in Mumbai as well.