Sanitation worker sacked after Modi, Yogi's photos found in trash

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 18, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

A video that went viral on social media showed him carrying the images of the PM, CM, and other political figures in his wheelbarrow.

A sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura was sacked from his job after he was found carrying discarded images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his garbage cart, on Sunday. A video that went viral on social media showed him carrying the images of the PM, CM, and other political figures in his wheelbarrow in the Generalganj area.

Business People seen accosting him, asking about the images

The videos showed some people walking along with the worker as he was going about his business and asking him about the portraits in the garbage cart. He is heard saying that said he found the portraits on the street and he was just doing his job. The people took out the two portraits of the PM and the CM and also some others.

Action Sanitation worker sacked for laxity

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, said that the contractual worker has been sacked for laxity in duty. In his defense, the worker said that he had only collected the garbage. "Before initiating action, what actually happened in reality should be considered and it should have been ascertained whether I was at fault or not," he said.

Twitter Post Look at the video

A municipal contractual worker has been terminated by Mathura Municipal corporation for carrying discarded photographs of Adityanath and Narendra Modi in a garbage cart.

The worker says he found the photos in a garbage dump. pic.twitter.com/xEUxCJYwRW — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) July 17, 2022

Fact-finding committee Investigation ordered, notices sent

Showcause notices have been sent to the sanitary inspector and sanitary supervisor. An investigation has also been ordered. Mathura's Municipal Commissioner Anunaya Jha said that a fact-finding committee has been instituted into the matter. Meanwhile, an official told The Indian Express that the worker's representation is being considered on compassionate grounds and a decision will be taken in the coming days.