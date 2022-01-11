LED raths, door-to-door campaigns: BJP's plan for UP elections

LED raths, door-to-door campaigns: BJP's plan for UP elections

Saptak Datta Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 12:51 pm 2 min read

The BJP dethroned the Samajwadi Party in the 2017 assembly elections, winning 312 out of 403 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh will begin a door-to-door campaign across the state from Tuesday. The campaign focus on the BJP's accomplishments in the state, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is facing opposition from several other parties. The BJP, which won the polls in 2017, is the ruling party of Uttar Pradesh.

Context Why does it matter?

The development comes just a few weeks before the highly-tensed Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which are due to begin on February 10.

While the BJP is attempting to reclaim power under Adityanath's leadership, the primary challengers are Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The BJP had dethroned the SP in the 2017 elections, winning 312 out of 403 seats.

Information How will the door-to-door campaign be conducted?

(Photo credit: Flickr/Narendra Modi)

The BJP will begin a door-to-door campaign on Tuesday after the party's flagship Jan Vishwas Yatras, BJP's UP-unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh said. Around 3.50 crore beneficiaries of government schemes in the state would be part of the target audience. The party plans to contact every household in the state's 92,821 polling centers, which include 1,74,351 polling booths.

LED Raths BJP's campaign gets further push

To amplify its message, the BJP will launch "LED raths (chariots)" with giant screens after Makar Sankranti on January 14. These raths will reach Uttar Pradesh's 403 assembly seats and highlight the government's social welfare programs and improvements in the state's law and order, said Singh. "All MPs, MLAs, ministers, public representatives, and party officials will be a part of this campaign," he said.

Information UP elections to be held in 7 phases

According to the Election Commission of India, elections for 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases. The election will commence on February 10 and end on March 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among the party's popular campaigners. However, Yadav remained confident that his SP would win 400 seats.