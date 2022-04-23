India

UP shocker: 2-year-old girl, 4 other family members found murdered

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 23, 2022, 10:28 pm 3 min read

The incident comes almost a week after a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Khagalpur.

In a horrific incident that came to light on Saturday, five members of a family—including a two-year-old girl—were found murdered in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Their residence in the Khawajpur area was also reportedly set on fire by the accused. The victims included Ram Kumar Yadav (55), his wife Kusum Devi (52), daughter Manisha (25), daughter-in-law Savita (27), and granddaughter Minakshi (2).

Police action Police launches investigation to nab culprits

Yadav's son Sunil (30), who was not home at the time of the incident, is assisting the police with their investigation, according to authorities. Officials reportedly said another granddaughter of Yadav, Sakshi (5) who is injured and currently hospitalized, can also be of assistance. Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation into the mass murder and a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators.

Details How did the district magistrate describe the incident?

Prayagraj District Magistrate, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, said police were initially alerted by locals about a fire at Yadav's residence. The firefighters and police personnel who rushed to the spot discovered bodies inside the residence. Yadav's wife was injured but still breathing at the time, suggested reports. "No angle of enmity has come to the fore so far," Khatri added.

Investigation What have the police done so far?

SSP Prayagraj Ajay Yadav said that authorities have formed seven teams to investigate the heinous crime and sent victims' mortal remains for post-mortem examination. He said the injury signs on the bodies indicate that all five were hit on the head. The police also said sniffer dog squads and forensic specialists had arrived at the scene to collect evidence that might generate some leads.

Information Locals demand swift action

Meanwhile, the police and administrative authorities faced the wrath of the Khawajpur locals who demanded they resolve the case as soon as possible. The officials listened to them and assured them of swift action in the matter, reported NDTV.

Reaction Mayawati reacts, demands strict action against those involved

Reacting to the Prayagraj mass murder, former UP CM and Bahujan Samaj Party chief, Mayawati, sought stern punishment for the perpetrators. "The news of the brutal murder of five members of the same family in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is very sad, condemnable, and worrying. The government should go to the bottom of the incident and ensure strict legal action against the culprits," she tweeted.

Information Similar incident in recent past

The Khawajpur incident came barely a week after another similar incident in the Prayagraj district. Priti Tiwari (38) and her three kids were found with their throats slit on April 16 in Khagalpur village. Her husband Rahul was discovered hanging dead. In a suicide note found at the scene, Rahul accused his in-laws of mental harassment and compelling him to take the extreme step.